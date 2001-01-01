All Our Pets Healthy Food

Pet owners are realizing just how important nutrition is in the health of their dogs and cats. To capitalize on this consumer awareness, many well known large commercial pet food companies advertise that their food is natural and healthy. The pictures on their bags of food show healthy fresh vegetables and lean cuts of meat.

But, when you look at the ingredients used in the food, you see a very different picture. Many brands contain questionable ingredients: animal by-products, artificial colors and flavors, and chemical preservatives like BHA, BHT, and Ethoxyquin. And these are the potentially harmful products that many veterinarians believe lead to the various illnesses and chronic problems afflicting our beloved pets.

On top of this ingredients such as wheat gluten - used in many moist dog and cat foods including Proctor and Gamble Iams and Eukanuba, Science Diet, and many other popular brands have resulted in serious illness and death among our pets.

Obesity among dogs and cats is one of the leading nutritional diseases. Many veterinarians believe it is the greatest health issue facing American’s pets. While obesity in pets may be caused by overeating and especially overeating of table scraps and sweet foods it can also be caused by feeding foods lacking in proper nutrition - ie, filler foods. In a dog every pound of excess weight reduces the dog's life expectancy by one year.

Flint River Ranch does not spend millions advertising their products. Instead, they produce only high quality, human grade pet foods thatcontain all natural ingredients. Pet owners see the difference in their pet's health, coat sheen, and energy level. These healthy and naturalfoods are sold by individual distributors such as All Our Pets rather than in traditional pet stores.

At 24 months our Golden Retriever Madeleine (shown above) with our Yellow Lab Adeline has a healthy coat and and vibrant energy. She is currently eating Lamb Millet Rice formula from Flint River Ranch, which she adores. Adeline, our 28 month-old yellow lab eats the Fish & Chips - her favorite. Because the food is baked rather than extruded I'm able to add warm water to it and let it sit. (This keeps her from eating it too fast which can cause a dangerous and sometimes fatal condition know as Bloat).

If you would like to try a small quantiy of each of the foods please visit our samples page. An assortment nicely packed samples of each of the Flint River Ranch products will be sent directly to you.

Both Madeleine and Adeline get a vitamin/mineral wafer each day from NuVet Labs. This is to our knowledge the best supplement for pets available today, used and recommended by over 20,000 breeders. Madeleine also gets their Glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM supplement called NU Joint.

All Our Pets also encourages readers to consider the fine natural pet products through our affiliates at Only Natural Pet Store. This month we feature Timberwolf Organics and Honest Kitchen. Natural Pet food products from The Honest Kitchen and Timberwolf Organics Natural Dog Food

Both Madeleine and Adeline participate in agility training and obedience through Santa Barbara Flyers Dog Sports Club

and Goleta Valley Dog Club

